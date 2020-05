BRIEF-Repsol: Difficult To Predict To What Extent Impact Of Pandemic Will Affect Co's Businesses

May 5 (Reuters) - REPSOL:

* SAYS THE GLOBAL DECLINE IN ACTIVITY AND, OVERALL, STRONG DETERIORATION OF ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AS A CONSEQUENCE OF PANDEMIC ARE IMPACTING THE PROFITABILITY OF THE MAIN BUSINESSES OF THE COMPANY

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT TO WHAT EXTENT AND FOR HOW LONG THE IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC WILL AFFECT REPSOL’S BUSINESSES IN THE FUTURE

* SAYS LOWER GLOBAL DEMAND OF CRUDE OIL, GAS AND OIL PRODUCTS MAY HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT IN PRICES AND PRODUCTION AND SALES VOLUMES

* DETERIORATION OF GLOBAL FINANCIAL CONDITIONS MAY AFFECT COST OF CAPITAL, LIQUIDITY OR SOLVENCY OF ITS CLIENTS AND PARTNERS IN JOINT OPERATIONS