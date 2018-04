April 19 (Reuters) - Republic Bancorp Inc:

* REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. REPORTS 37% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE IN FIRST QUARTER NET INCOME

* REPUBLIC BANCORP INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER CLASS A COMMON SHARE OF $1.32

* REPUBLIC BANCORP INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $67.7 MILLION VERSUS $56.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: