Jan 10 (Reuters) -

* REPUBLIC OF CHILE FILES FOR POTENTIAL OFFERING OF ITS ITS DEBT SECURITIES AND WARRANTS - SEC FILING

* REPUBLIC OF CHILE SAYS IT MAY ALSO OFFER DEBT SECURITIES IN EXCHANGE FOR OTHER DEBT SECURITIES OR THAT ARE CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW DEBT SECURITIES

* REPUBLIC OF CHILE SAYS IT MAY OFFER SECURITIES OF UP TO $4.62 BILLION (OR THE EQUIVALENT IN OTHER CURRENCIES) IN THE UNITED STATES Source text: (bit.ly/2Dj3kj7)