June 1 (Reuters) - Colombia, Republic of (Government) :

* REPUBLIC OF COLOMBIA FILES FOR POTENTIAL GLOBAL BONDS OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILNG

* REPUBLIC OF COLOMBIA SAYS BONDS WILL BE ISSUED IN DENOMINATIONS OF $200,000 AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF $1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF Source: (bit.ly/2As0LOo) Further company coverage: