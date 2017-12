Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA FILES FINAL TERM SHEET RELATED TO ITS $1 BILLION OFFERING OF 2.950 PER CENT. BONDS DUE 2023 - SEC FILING

* REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA - IN ADDITION ALSO FILES FINAL TERM SHEET RELATED TO OFFERING OF 2028 BONDS AND THE 2048 BONDS Source text: (bit.ly/2A5LUIj)