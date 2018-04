April 18 (Reuters) -

* REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA SAYS OFFERING EUR 1 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 1.750PCT BONDS DUE 2025

* REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA SAYS OFFERING U.S.$1 BILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 4.100PCT BONDS DUE 2028 Source text: (bit.ly/2H8eVCM)