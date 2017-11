Nov 2 (Reuters) - Republic Services Inc

* Republic Services Inc - ‍approved a $2 billion share repurchase authorization which extends through Dec. 31, 2020​

* Republic Services Inc authorizes an additional $2 billion for share repurchases

* Republic Services Inc - ‍$2 billion share repurchase authorization was added to amount remaining under prior authorization, which was $95.1 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: