BRIEF-Requests for debt moratoriums will challenge Italian banks - DBRS Morningstar

April 2 (Reuters) - DBRS MORNINGSTAR SAYS:

* CONFIRMED RATINGS FOR INTESA SANPAOLO, UBI AND CREDITO VALTELLINESE WITH STABLE TRENDS

* CONFIRMED RATINGS OF MONTE DEI PASCHI, BANCO BPM, BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO AND REVISED TRENDS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

* ITALIAN BANKS ARE BETTER POSITIONED NOW THAN THEY WERE GOING INTO THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS

* MARKET DISRUPTION FROM CORONAVIRUS POSES SIGNIFICANT OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES, PUTTING PRESSURE ON BANKS’ REVENUES, PROFITS IN 2020

* REQUESTS FOR DEBT MORATORIUMS WILL RISE, POSING ADDITIONAL CHALLENGES FOR BANKS, WITH FULL IMPACT LIKELY TO EMERGE IN COMING QUARTERS

* RISKS MORE PRONOUNCED FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED BANKS (Reporting by Rome newsroom)