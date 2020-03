March 30 (Reuters) - Resaphene Suisse AG:

* RESAPHENE SUISSE AG - APPLIED FOR DELISTING AT VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE AND LAST TRADING DAY WILL BE APRIL 30, 2020

* RESAPHENE SUISSE AG - BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS NOW MAKING A GOING PRIVATE