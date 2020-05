May 8 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* RESEARCH FROM UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON DEMONSTRATES HIGH PERFORMANCE OF ABBOTT’S SARS-COV-2 ANTIBODY BLOOD TEST

* ABBOTT LABORATORIES - RESEARCHERS FOUND TEST TO HAVE 99.9% SPECIFICITY AND 100% SENSITIVITY FOR PATIENTS TESTED 17 DAYS OR MORE AFTER SYMPTOMS BEGAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: