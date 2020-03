March 3 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* SAYS MONITORING GLOBAL AND DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS IN FINANCIAL MARKETS CLOSELY

* SAYS “SPILLOVERS TO FINANCIAL MARKETS IN INDIA” DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAVE LARGELY BEEN CONTAINED

* READY TO TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTIONS TO ENSURE FUNCTIONING OF FINANCIAL MARKETS, MAINTAIN MARKET CONFIDENCE, PRESERVE FINANCIAL STABILITY Source text: (bit.ly/2TAMdl8)