BRIEF-Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Delays Start Date For Increases In Bank Capital

Nov 11 (Reuters) -

* RBNZ DELAYS START DATE FOR INCREASES IN BANK CAPITAL

* RBNZ - INCREASE IN PRUDENTIAL CAPITAL BUFFER WILL NOT BEGIN UNTIL JULY 2022

* RBNZ - FURTHER DELAYING START OF INCREASES IN BANK CAPITAL UNTIL 2022 TO ALLOW BANKS CONTINUED HEADROOM TO RESPOND TO EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* RBNZ - REMAINS COMMITTED TO INCREASING CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS IN THE MEDIUM-TERM TO UNDERPIN FINANCIAL STABILITY

* RBNZ - OTHER ASPECTS OF CAPITAL REFORMS WILL PROCEED FROM 1 JULY 2021, INCLUDING NEW RULES AROUND CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS

* RBNZ - IN DEC, RESERVE BANK WILL CONSULT ABOUT RE-INSTATING LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO RESTRICTIONS ON HIGH-RISK LENDING FROM 1 MARCH 2021

* RBNZ - WRITTEN TO INSURERS TO ADVISE IT HAS UPDATED EXPECTATIONS ON DIVIDENDS

* RBNZ - RESTRICTIONS ON DIVIDENDS & REDEEMING NON-COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS TO BE RETAINED UNTIL 31 MARCH 2021, OR LATER IF NEEDED

* RBNZ - EXPECTS INSURERS WILL ONLY MAKE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS IF IT IS PRUDENT TO DO SO, HAVING REGARD TO THEIR OWN STRESS TESTING AND ELEVATED RISKS Source text here