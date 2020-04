April 2 (Reuters) -

* RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND GOVERNOR SAYS NEW ZEALAND’S FINANCIAL SYSTEM REMAINS SOUND, WITH STRONG CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY BUFFERS

* RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND GOVERNOR SAYS WE ARE CONFIDENT THAT FINANCIAL SYSTEM IS WELL PLACED TO RESPOND TO IMPACTS OF CORONAVIRUS Source text: [bit.ly/2w60oap]