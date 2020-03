BRIEF-Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Says Working Closely With Govt, Industry To Ensure Financial Stability

March 30 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank Of New Zealand:

* RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH GOVERNMENT AND INDUSTRY TO ENSURE FINANCIAL STABILITY

* RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND SAYS HAVE OTHER TOOLS AT READY TO KEEP COST OF BORROWING LOW FOR AS LONG AS NEEDED

* RBNZ SAYS THERE ARE MORE PLANS TO ENSURE BANKS ARE ABLE TO IMPLEMENT GOVERNMENT’S ANNOUNCED $6.25 BILLION BUSINESS FINANCE GUARANTEE SCHEME

* RBNZ SAYS ATTUNED TO POTENTIAL STRESSES WITH INDIVIDUAL FINANCIAL FIRMS; NOT LOSING SIGHT OF STABILITY OF SYSTEM AS A WHOLE Source: bit.ly/39pmYIx