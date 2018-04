April 3 (Reuters) - ReShape Lifesciences Inc:

* RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES CONTINUES EXPANSION IN MIDDLE EAST WITH APPROVAL OF RESHAPE BALLOON IN SAUDI ARABIA

* ‍APPROVAL OF COMPANY’S RESHAPE BALLOON™ BY KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA SAUDI FOOD AND DRUG AUTHORITY​

* ‍CONGRUENT WITH THE APPROVAL, COMPANY RECEIVED AN INITIAL STOCKING ORDER FROM DAR AL ZAHRAWI MEDICAL CO LLC, KSA​