March 20 (Reuters) - Reshape Lifesciences Inc:

* RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON INTEGRATION EFFORTS AND RESCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 CONFERENCE CALL TO APRIL 2, 2018

* RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC - BELIEVES CAN FURTHER REDUCE OPERATING EXPENSES TO TARGET CASH BURN OF ABOUT $1.8 MILLION PER MONTH, DOWN FROM $2.5 MILLION/MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: