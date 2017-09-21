BRIEF-Residential Secure Income has accelerated investment pipeline since July IPO

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Residential Secure Income Plc

* Residential Secure Income plc(LSE: RESI), which invests in residential asset classes that comprise the stock of UK social housing providers, is pleased to announce that significant progress on the investment pipeline has been made by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the “Fund Manager”) in the period since its IPO in July 2017

* Fund manager is in process of finalising terms with three housing associations for the acquisition of three separate shared ownership portfolios in Southern England for about 250 million pounds

* Fund manager has entered into exclusive due diligence in respect of acquisition of, in aggregate, approximately 100 million pounds of rental homes which are principally located in Southern England

* Fund manager is also progressing a further pipeline of shared ownership homes and rental homes with three other housing associations with an aggregate purchase consideration of over 200 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)