March 15 (Reuters) - Residential Secure Income Plc :

* ANNOUNCES ITS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, RT HON BARONESS DEAN OF THORNTON-LE-FYLDE, DIED SUDDENLY ON 13 MARCH 2018

‍ROBERT WHITEMAN HAS AGREED TO ASSUME ROLE OF ACTING NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​