BRIEF-Resilient REIT Opens Talks With Lenders To Siyakha Education Trusts

Feb 22 (Reuters) - RESILIENT REIT LTD:

* ‍PRUDENT TO COMMENCE NEGOTIATIONS WITH TRUSTEES OF AND OTHER LENDERS TO SIYAKHA EDUCATION TRUSTS REGARDING ALL LOANS TO TRUSTS, UNDERLYING COLLATERAL​

* ‍UNABLE TO CONTROL ALL PARTICIPANTS IN NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING CONFIDENTIALITY. OUTCOME OF NEGOTIATIONS MAY IMPACT CO'S DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS