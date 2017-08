Aug 3 (Reuters) - RESILIENT REIT LTD:

* FY NET RENTAL AND RELATED REVENUE OF 1.51 BILLION RAND VERSUS 1.45 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* FY PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 2.99 BILLION RAND VERSUS 4.05 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* BOARD HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF 297,07 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 2017

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 686,88 CENTS