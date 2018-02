Feb 5 (Reuters) - RESILIENT REIT LTD:

* ‍BOARD RESPONDS, WHERE APPROPRIATE, TO NAVIGARE REPORT​

* ‍REPORT DOES NOT CORRECTLY ANALYSE FINANCIAL AND VOTING IMPLICATIONS OF RESILIENT‘S HOLDING IN FORTRESS REIT LTD B SHARES​

* “SATISFIED” THAT ITS PARTICIPATION IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD BY GREENBAY PROPERTIES IN AUG 2017 MET ITS INVESTMENT REQUIREMENTS​

* ‍"NAVIGARE OBSERVATION THAT TRUSTS BOUGHT LARGE NUMBERS OF SHARES IN RESILIENT AND FORTRESS IN DECEMBER 2017 AND JANUARY 2018 IS INCORRECT"​