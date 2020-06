BRIEF-Resilient REIT Says Reached Agreement For Rentals On Lockdown Period With Over 90% Of Tenants In S.Africa

June 30 (Reuters) - Resilient Reit Ltd:

* RESILIENT REIT LTD - AGREEMENT FOR RENTALS OVER LOCKDOWN PERIOD HAS BEEN REACHED WITH OVER 90% OF TENANTS IN S.AFRICA

* RESILIENT REIT LTD - TO DATE, RESILIENT’S PRO RATA SHARE OF TENANT RELIEF SINCE 27 MARCH 2020 AMOUNTS TO C. R160 MILLION IN SOUTH AFRICA

* RESILIENT REIT- EDCON'S BUSINESS RESCUE PRACTITIONERS ADVISED EXPECTATION TO GET BINDING OFFERS FOR INDIVIDUAL COMPONENTS OF BUSINESS BY END OF JUNE