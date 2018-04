BRIEF-Resmed Says Co Entered Certain Amended And Restated Credit Agreement, Dated As Of Closing Date

April 19 (Reuters) - Resmed Inc:

* RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE - SEC FILING

* RESMED INC - AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $800 MILLION

* RESMED INC - AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MILLION

* RESMED INC - AGREEMENT TERMINATES ON APRIL 17, 2023