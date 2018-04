April 16 (Reuters) - Resolute Forest Products Inc:

* RESOLUTE ANNOUNCES TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH UNIFOR

* RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC - A TENTATIVE FOUR-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH UNIFOR, SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY THEIR MEMBERS

* RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC - THE MASTER AGREEMENT COVERS EIGHT OF RESOLUTE’S CANADIAN PULP AND PAPER MILLS

* RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC - COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT COVERS APPROXIMATELY 1,100 EMPLOYEES REPRESENTED BY UNIFOR