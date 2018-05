BRIEF-Resolute Energy Announces Intention To Declassify Board

May 15 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:

* RESOLUTE ENERGY CORPORATION APPOINTS THREE NEW DIRECTORS AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO DECLASSIFY ITS BOARD

* RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP - ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH MONARCH ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL LP

* RESOLUTE ENERGY - UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, MONARCH WILL WITHDRAW ITS NOMINATIONS FOR DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* RESOLUTE ENERGY - PER SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT MONARCH TO ALSO VOTE ITS SHARES IN FAVOR OF ALL OF BOARD'S NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING