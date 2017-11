BRIEF-Resolute Energy Corp reports Q3 loss per share $0.71

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:

* Resolute Energy Corporation announces results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.71

* Quarterly revenue $81.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Resolute Energy Corp - ‍3Q 2017 production was 28.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 78 percent over prior year quarter​

* Resolute Energy - sees FY production to be between 24,500 to 25,500 boe per day including FY impact of aneth field sale of about 1,000 boe per day​