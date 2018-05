May 7 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:

* RESOLUTE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $74.7 MILLION

* Q1 PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION INCREASED 70 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 23,498 BOE PER DAY FROM 13,798 BOE PER DAY

* QTRLY NET LOSS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.64 PER SHARE

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $71.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RESOLUTE ENERGY - Q1 2018 COMPANY PRODUCTION INCREASED 19 PERCENT TO 23,498 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: