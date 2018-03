BRIEF-Resolute Energy Corporation Announces Q4 Loss Per Share $0.18

March 12 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QUARTERLY REVENUE $89.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* Q4 PRODUCTION INCREASED 41 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 27,595 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.66, REVENUE VIEW $87.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S