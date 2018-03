March 22 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:

* RESOLUTE ENERGY CORP SAYS ‍EFFECTIVE ON MARCH 16, CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED INTO THIRD AMENDMENT -SEC FILING

* RESOLUTE ENERGY - AMENDMENT ‍PROVIDES BORROWING BASE SHALL AUTOMATICALLY BE REDUCED BY 25% OF ALL UNSECURED INDEBTEDNESS OF CO IN EXCESS OF $600 MILLION​