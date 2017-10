BRIEF-Resolute Energy qtrly EPS $0.47

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:

* Says qtrly earnings per share of $0.47

* Resolute Energy Corporation announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Quarterly revenue $71 million

* Says ‍production of 24,355 BOE per day for quarter, up 105% year over year​

* Says ‍negotiating a definitive agreement to sell Aneth Field​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $77.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: