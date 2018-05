May 3 (Reuters) - Resolute Forest Products Inc:

* Q1 SALES $874 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS- “WE ANTICIPATE SUPPLY AND DEMAND BALANCE TO REMAIN FAVORABLE IN OUR PULP, LUMBER, NEWSPRINT AND SPECIALTY PAPERS SEGMENTS.”

* RESOLUTE SAYS TRANSPORTATION HEADWINDS WILL CONTINUE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT PROFITABILITY IN COMING MONTHS BUT TO LESSER EXTENT

* QTRLY PROFITABILITY IMPACTED BY TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES