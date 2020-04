BRIEF-Resolute Mining Posts Qtrly Gold Sales Of 102,008OZ

April 20 (Reuters) - Resolute Mining Ltd:

* MARCH 2020 QUARTER GOLD POURED OF 110,763OZ AT AN AISC OF US$1,007/OZ

* MARCH 2020 QUARTER GOLD SALES OF 102,008OZ AT AN AVERAGE REALISED GOLD PRICE OF US$1,407/OZ

* FY20 GUIDANCE UPDATED TO 430,000OZ AT AN AISC OF US$980/OZ FOLLOWING RAVENSWOOD SALE

* NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AT ANY OF CO’S SITES OR OFFICES & GOLD PRODUCTION UNAFFECTED BY PANDEMIC

* DESPITE COVID-19, STRATEGIC REVIEW OF BIBIANI ONGOING WITH CO CONTINUING TO ENGAGE WITH INTERESTED THIRD PARTIES

* EXPLORATION PROGRAMS IN MALI ARE CONTINUING & NOT AFFECTED BY COVID-19