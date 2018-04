April 4 (Reuters) - Resolute Mining Ltd:

* TO SECURE A 27% INTEREST IN LONCOR RESOURCES INC

* tO SECUR LONCOR INTEREST VIA ‘SHARE SWAP’ OF C$2.5 MLN OF RESOLUTE SHARES FOR 25 MLN EXISTING LONCOR SHARES

* TO SECURE LONCOR INTEREST VIA A C$ $2.6 MLN SUBSCRIPTION IN PLACEMENT OF NEW LONCOR SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: