BRIEF-Resolute Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.14

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Resolute Forest Products Inc:

* RESOLUTE REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q4 SALES $898 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍ EXPECT IMPACT OF TRUCK DRIVER SHORTAGES TO CONTINUE TO AFFECT ALL BUSINESS SEGMENTS GOING INTO 2018​

* “‍MARKET FUNDAMENTALS REMAIN FAVORABLE IN OUR PULP AND LUMBER SEGMENTS”​

* ‍APPOINTMENT OF YVES LAFLAMME AS COMPANY‘S NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* QTRLY RESULTS IMPACTED BY ONGOING RESTRUCTURING AT CALHOUN PAPER OPERATIONS, MAINTENANCE OUTAGES AT SEVERAL LOCATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $901.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍APPOINTMENT OF YVES LAFLAMME AS COMPANY‘S NEW PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, SUCCEEDING RICHARD GARNEAU​

* EXPECT TRUCK DRIVER SHORTAGES ISSUE TO CONTINUE TO AFFECT ALL BUSINESS SEGMENTS GOING INTO 2018

* IN PAPER, EXPECT POSITIVE PRICE MOMENTUM TO CARRY INTO Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: