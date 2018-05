May 14 (Reuters) - Resolute Forest Products Inc:

* RESOLUTE TO INVEST OVER $52 MILLION IN ITS SAINT-FÉLICIEN PULP MILL IN QUEBEC

* RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC - INVESTMENTS AT SAINT-FÉLICIEN EXPECTED TO INCREASE AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY 76 METRIC TONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: