Sept 28 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings Inc

* Says co’s guarantee unit acquires its shares from the co, Resona Bank, Limited, and Saitama Resona Bank, Limited, and will retire these shares within this year

* Says the guarantee unit will become a wholly owned unit of the co

* Says Osaka-based guarantee unit pays dividend to The Kinki Osaka Bank Ltd

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/R4eyG8

