FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Financials
December 26, 2017 / 6:57 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Resona Holdings to implement ToB for shares of Minato Bank and Kansai Urban Banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Resona Holdings Inc

* Says it will implement the takeover bid for 6.2 million shares (or no more than 6.2 million shares) of Minato Bank Ltd , with offer price of 2,233 yen per share and takeover bid total amount at 13.81 billion yen, during the period from Dec. 27 to Feb. 14, 2018

* Says it will implement the takeover bid for 11 million shares (or no more than 11 million shares) of Kansai Urban Banking Corp , with offer price of 1,503 yen per share and takeover bid total amount at 16.58 billion yen, during the period from Dec. 27 to Feb. 14, 2018

* Settlement starts on Feb. 20, 2018

* Previous news was disclosed on Sept. 26

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/5z9jqz; goo.gl/QAK3Nr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.