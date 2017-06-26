FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Resource Capital Gold announces non-brokered financing for up to $4 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2017 / 5:17 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Resource Capital Gold announces non-brokered financing for up to $4 mln

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Resource Capital Gold Corp :

* Resource Capital Gold announces non-brokered financing for up to $4 million

* Resource Capital Gold Corp - Proceeds from sale of FT shares will be used to fund work on co's properties as qualifying Canadian exploration expenses

* Resource Capital Gold Corp- Private placement comprised of 2.9 million common shares of company at an issue price of $0.175 per common share

* Resource Capital Gold Corp - Non-brokered private placement also comprised of 17.5 million flow-through shares at a price of $0.20 per flow-through share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.