Oct 10 (Reuters) - Resource Capital Gold Corp:

* Resource Capital Gold Corp.: update on sale of corcoran project

* Resource Capital Gold - amendment to deal for sale of project has been entered between parties extending date for closing to date on or about Nov 30

* Resource Capital Gold Corp - ‍ Ausag Resources pty has determined to list on TSX venture exchange rather than on Australian Stock Exchange​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: