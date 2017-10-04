FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Resources Connection Q1 earnings per share $0.07
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 8:21 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Resources Connection Q1 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Resources Connection Inc

* Resources Connection Inc reports first quarter results for fiscal 2018

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $141.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.3 million

* In Q1 of fiscal 2018, company increased its dividend per common share to $0.12​

* Cost reduction initiative reduced our headcount by 57 year over year from Q3 fiscal 2017 to Q1 fiscal 2018.​

* Inorganic growth costs from cost reduction initiative will tail off towards end of Q2 of fiscal 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

