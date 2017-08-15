BRIEF-Resources Prima Group updates on co's ability to continue as a going concern

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Resources Prima Group Ltd

* Board will continuously reassess company's ability to continue as a going concern

* Refers to announcements dated 28 june 2017 and 25 july 2017 in relation to co's ability to continue as a going concern

* Group will look to re-engage certain employees or contract workers on revised terms for eir to meet any administrative obligations

* To offer a voluntary severance package to all 96 employees of its unit, eir, to reduce its operating expenses and cash outflows

* Co making one-off non-recurring payment to employees of about us$126,000 net of tax during financial year ending 31 december 2017