August 15, 2017 / 9:00 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Resources Prima Group updates on co's ability to continue as a going concern

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Resources Prima Group Ltd

* Board will continuously reassess company's ability to continue as a going concern

* Refers to announcements dated 28 june 2017 and 25 july 2017 in relation to co's ability to continue as a going concern

* Group will look to re-engage certain employees or contract workers on revised terms for eir to meet any administrative obligations

* To offer a voluntary severance package to all 96 employees of its unit, eir, to reduce its operating expenses and cash outflows

* Co making one-off non-recurring payment to employees of about us$126,000 net of tax during financial year ending 31 december 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

