April 17 (Reuters) - Respiratorius AB (publ):

* PROPOSES RIGHTS ISSUE OF UNITS

* ISSUE TO INITIALLY GIVE PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 25.1 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM JUNE 2, 2020 TO JUNE 16, 2020

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 1,60 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)