June 18 (Reuters) - Respiri Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES A LEGAL SETTLEMENT WITH FORMER CEO OF RESPIRI

* CONFIRMS SETTLEMENT INCLUDES IMMATERIAL CASH PAYMENT FOR HIM AGREEING TO FORFEIT ENTITLEMENT TO POTENTIAL SHORT TERM INCENTIVE PAYMENTS

* FORMER CEO TO ALSO FINALISE & PAY FOR PREVIOUSLY SHAREHOLDER APPROVED 1.125 MILLION CO'S SHARES AT PRICES OF $0.08 AND $0.10