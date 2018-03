BRIEF-Restamax Buys Over 90% In Danish Cock's & Cows And The Bird

March 23 (Reuters) - Restamax Oyj:

* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: RESTAMAX EXPANDS OPERATIONS TO DENMARK

* ‍WILL OPERATE THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY RESTAMAX OPERATIONS DENMARK​

* ‍COMPANY WILL BUY OVER 90% OF POPULAR DANISH COCK’S & COWS AND BIRD COMPANIES​

* ‍FOUNDERS OF COCK’S & COWS AND BIRD, LASSE WIWE AND DANIEL KNUTTEL, WILL WORK AS PARTNERS IN RESTAMAX OPERATIONS DENMARK​

* ‍RESTAMAX WILL OWN 75 PER CENT AND WIWE AND KNUTTEL 25 PER CENT OF JOINT VENTURE.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)