BRIEF-Restamax Purchases All Shares In RR Holding

April 12 (Reuters) - RESTAMAX OYJ:

* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: RESTAMAX AND ROYAL RAVINTOLAT TO BE COMBINED - FORMING ONE OF THE LARGEST NORDIC RESTAURANT GROUPS

* PURCHASES ALL SHARES IN RR HOLDING OY

* SHAREHOLDERS AND KEY PERSONNEL OF ROYAL RAVINTOLAT WILL MAKE AN INVESTMENT IN RESTAMAX

* ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ROYAL RAVINTOLAT IN TRANSACTION IS MEUR 90.

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE RESTAMAX’S NET DEBT BY APPROXIMATELY MEUR 70

* INTERA WOULD BECOME FOURTH-LARGEST SHAREHOLDER OF RESTAMAX WITH A SHAREHOLDING OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT

* AIM IS TO CARRY OUT INTEGRATION IN LATE 2018 AND EARLY 2019

* WILL CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO DECIDE ON ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

* CEO JUHA HELMINEN WILL TAKE CHARGE OF COMPANY’S INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AS CEO OF RESTAMAX INTERNATIONAL

* "WE AIM TO GROW AGGRESSIVELY OUTSIDE FINLAND IN NEXT 3 TO 5 YEARS."