April 24 (Reuters) - Restamax Oyj:

* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: RESTAMAX SELLS ITS HOLDING IN SUPERPARK - FOCUSES ON ITS CORE BUSINESS

* DEAL ENTERS INTO FORCE ON 27 APRIL 2018.

