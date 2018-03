March 22 (Reuters) - RESTAMAX OYJ:

* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER

* ‍80% OF ADICIO OY’S SHARES TRANSFER TO SMILE’S OWNERSHIP.​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE HAS BEEN AGREED AT MEUR 6.​

* ‍OWNERSHIP OF ENTITY PURCHASED WILL TRANSFER ON 3 APRIL 2018.​