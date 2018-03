BRIEF-Restamax To Evaluate Listing Of Its Subsidiary On Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange

March 13 (Reuters) - RESTAMAX OYJ:

* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: RESTAMAX TO EVALUATE THE LISTING OF ITS SUBSIDIARY SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT OY ON THE NASDAQ HELSINKI STOCK EXCHANGE

* EVALUATION PROCESS WILL BE CARRIED OUT DURING SPRING 2018.

* ‍RESTAMAX’S GOAL IS TO REACH A TURNOVER OF APPROXIMATELY MEUR 400 BY END OF 2020 AFTER INTERNAL ELIMINATIONS​

* GOAL OF RESTAURANT SEGMENT IS TO REACH A TURNOVER OF APPROXIMATELY MEUR 200

* GOAL OF LABOUR HIRE SEGMENT IS TO REACH A TURNOVER OF APPROXIMATELY MEUR 220 BY END OF 2020