BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands International Inc announces launch of add-on offering of 5.0 percent Second Lien senior secured notes due 2025

* Restaurant Brands - ‍co, 1011778 B.C. Unlimited Liability Co​ launched offering of $1,300 million of 5.0 percent Second Lien senior secured notes due 2025

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - ‍Sept 2017 senior notes being offered will be issued as additional notes under indenture dated August 28, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: