BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering
#Market News
September 18, 2017 / 12:24 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces launch of add-on offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Restaurant Brands International Inc. announces launch of add-on offering of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - September 2017 senior notes being offered will be issued as additional notes under indenture dated August 28, 2017​

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - September 2017 senior notes will be treated as a single series with August 2017 senior notes​

* Restaurant Brands International Inc - ‍ September 2017 senior notes will have substantially same terms as those of August 2017 senior notes​

* Restaurant Brands - to use proceeds from offering of Sept 2017 senior notes to redeem issuers’ outstanding 6.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2022​

* Restaurant Brands International - ‍launched an offering of $1,300 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.0% second lien senior secured notes due 2025​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

